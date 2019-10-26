Man arrested in relation to Roselawn Park shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Police arrested a man Saturday in relation to the Roselawn Park shooting that happened in August.
Michael Jordan, 30, was arrested Saturday in relation to the death of Kacey Jones, said Cincinnati Police and the Ohio State Patrol troopers.
The shooting happened in the 2000 block of Seymour Avenue on August 27.
Officers say Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the homicide unit at 513-352-3542.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.