Man arrested in relation to Roselawn Park shooting
A man has been arrested in relation to the Roselawn Park shooting that happened in late August. (Source: Cincinnati Police)
By Natalya Daoud | October 26, 2019 at 1:55 PM EDT - Updated October 26 at 3:00 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Police arrested a man Saturday in relation to the Roselawn Park shooting that happened in August.

Michael Jordan, 30, was arrested Saturday in relation to the death of Kacey Jones, said Cincinnati Police and the Ohio State Patrol troopers.

The shooting happened in the 2000 block of Seymour Avenue on August 27.

Officers say Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the homicide unit at 513-352-3542.

