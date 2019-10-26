Man sentenced to 18 years for assisting in Indiana woman’s suicide

LAWRENCEBURG, In. (FOX19) - On Friday, William “Billy” Skipton was sentenced to 18 years in prison for his role in the death of Clarissa “Carrie” Schultz.
According to authorities, Schultz took her own life in May of 2018 outside of Levee Breaker Bar in Lawrenceburg, In.
Police say Skipton was the one who gave her the gun.
“It’s a relief. It’s never going to bring her back, but he’s not going to be out enjoying life either. She can’t, and I don’t feel he should,” Vivian Cornett, Schultz’s mother, told FOX 19 NOW on Friday. “My life will never be the same without her.”
According to authorities, Skipton hid the gun in the bar. The bartender, Steven Melrose, Jr., was also charged in her death.
Melrose was sentenced to a year of probation earlier this year.
"I'll never believe she did this herself. Family was everything to Carrie. Everything," said Cornett.
Schults was a mother of two when she died. Her children are now 13 and 10.
“I just miss her so much. We were so close, we really was,” Cornett said while fighting back tears. “I’ll see someone in the store that has long blonde curly hair like hers and I’ll have to take a double look, thinking it’s hers.”
When asked if she and her family have gotten any peace over the last year, Cornett responded, “No. None. Not at all...”
Cornett said her daughter was always smiling and would light up the room.
“I don’t want people to forget Carrie, not at all," she said. "I know I never will. Never will.”
