Rain will end later tonight

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Rainfall totals so far have ranged from 0.29 inches in Wilmington, to 1 inch in Carrollton, Kentucky. A cold front working through the region later tonight will add to these totals. So far, it has been a good soaking rainfall.
Once the cold front clears the Tri-State, clearing will begin although we will start Sunday with a fair amount of lingering clouds.
By afternoon skies will become partly cloudy and afternoon high temps will climb back into the mid 60s.
Monday and Tuesday both look pleasant with sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
Rain chances return to the forecast for Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 60s, but unfortunately Halloween Thursday looks showery and cool in the low 60s.
Much colder air filters in for Friday and Saturday with high temps both days only near 50 degrees.
