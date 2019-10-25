Wet Saturday, windy Sunday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The nasty weather we’ve been talking about for days is almost here. A potent low pressure system will surge north this weekend bringing heavy rain and strong winds.
Tropical Storm Olga was named Friday evening as it strengthens in the Gulf. This storm should weaken as it makes landfall early Saturday morning. Olga will then combine with a cold front and track right into the Tri-State as expected this weekend.
Rain will begin as early as 3am in our southern-most counties. The entire area should see steady rain by 8-9am. Rain will remain heavy at times and rather steady much of the day. There is some indication that we will see a brief break in the rain around midday before the cold front brings the last round around midnight. Once the front moves east, the winds will be the big story. Rainfall totals will be in the 1-2″ range with the highest totals west of Cincinnati. Wind gusts could be as high as 40-50mph from late Saturday night through early Sunday morning. The rest of the day Sunday will be dry with a high of 68.
Monday and Tuesday will be dry before our next weather maker arrives Wednesday. That strong cold front will bring more wet weather to the Tri-State and at this time it looks like rain lingers into Halloween. The rain could even end as a light wintry mix Thursday evening. Winds will be strong too.
