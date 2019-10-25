Wet Saturday, windy Sunday

Rain will begin as early as 3am in our southern-most counties. The entire area should see steady rain by 8-9am. Rain will remain heavy at times and rather steady much of the day. There is some indication that we will see a brief break in the rain around midday before the cold front brings the last round around midnight. Once the front moves east, the winds will be the big story. Rainfall totals will be in the 1-2″ range with the highest totals west of Cincinnati. Wind gusts could be as high as 40-50mph from late Saturday night through early Sunday morning. The rest of the day Sunday will be dry with a high of 68.