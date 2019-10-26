Why a police expert believes this tattoo could be the key to discovering Jane Doe’s identity

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Who is the twenty-something woman found dead on property owned by Woodward High School in Bond Hill?
That is the mystery police are trying to solve.
They tell FOX19 NOW they’ve checked missing person’s reports and finger print databases, but haven’t found anything so far.
They also released images of the girl’s tattoos and clothing Friday morning.
“When we come up with a stall and can’t go any farther, what we want to do is try and get these pictures out,” Former Blue Ash Police Chief and current Butler Tech police instructor Paul Hartinger said.
Hamilton Counter Coroner Laskshmi Sammarco, MD, calls the woman's death an apparent homicide.
Other than that, police don’t want to give too many details, Hartinger says, because they could alert the perpetrator.
He feels one of the biggest clues for detectives in solving this mystery could be the woman’s tattoo.
“The first thing that pops out to me is there is no consistency from one side to the other. So it may not be a template,” he explained. “This might be a hand-drawn tattoo. Or maybe the artist or the person who put the tattoo on is either inexperienced or drew this from visual.
“So when you look at the different shapes or the different ways this was made,” Hartinger continued, “that would say to me that somebody out there may have drawn this, and they may recognize this.”
He also says a disconnected family life can make it more difficult for detectives to make a positive ID.
“This could be a case where this person has been—the term is ‘thrown away’—where no one really cares about her, nobody knows about her, nobody knows where she is from or who she is,” Hartinger explained. “She’s just been existing in our society for a while. Now she comes up dead and we want to know who she is and what’s her history.”
Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.
