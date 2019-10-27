Andy Dalton talks trade deadline after Bengals lose in London

LONDON (FOX19) - Zac Taylor is still waiting on his first win as the head coach of the Bengals after a 24-10 loss to the Rams in London on Sunday.
The Bengals (0-8) have matched their worst start since 2008 and are inching towards their worst start in franchise history - they lost the first ten games of the season in 1993.
The NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday with the clock ticking for many teams hoping to make moves.
“They’ve been loyal to the guys we have in this building," said Andy Dalton after 32 of 52 passes for 329 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s loss. "With the trade deadline on Tuesday, it hasn’t been our M.O. to trade guys away. Everyone in the building are the guys we’re going to work with and play with. We’ve got the right mentality with everybody in there.”
“We understand that there are guys other teams like,” Zac Taylor said. "We value them and want them here. We still have eight games remaining. These guys all have a lot of pride. They’re hungry to show the world that we’re a good team here.”
The Bengals have a week off before returning home to host the division-leading Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 1 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.