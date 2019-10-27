Dry and breezy end to the weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Windy conditions are in this morning’s forecast. Look for decreasing clouds as temperatures reach the mid 60s.
As winds diminish overnight, fog will develop. Expect overnight lows to drop into the mid 40s.
High pressure will bring sunny skies and mild conditions to the area tomorrow. Temperatures will touch 70 degrees. By Halloween, a much colder air mass sets up. As a result, showers are likely with gusty winds and chilly temperatures.
