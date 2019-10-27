Troopers: Man wanted on murder warrant arrested in Clark County after foot chase

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A man who was wanted by Cincinnati police on a homicide warrant was arrested early Saturday morning in Clark County.
Michael Jordan, 30, is currently booked in the Clark County Jail on obstruction of official business and unauthorized use of motor vehicle charges, according to Ohio State Patrol. Troopers said other possible charges are pending further investigation.
Cincinnati police have been searching for him in connection with the August shooting death of 28-year-old Kacey Jones at Roselawn Park.
OSP Sgt. David Flanker wrote in an email to FOX19 NOW that troopers did not know Jordan’s identity at the time of the arrest. He said Jordan also attempted to use a false name and date of birth.
Now, Jordan is facing charges related to a traffic stop in Clark County over the weekend, but troopers said they didn’t know about the open homicide warrant until after he was in custody and was identified.
According to Slanker, at the time of the arrest, it was not known to troopers that it was Jordan.
Ohio State Patrol said in a news release initial investigations have shown Jordan was picked up at a Cincinnati gas station after he asked for a ride. There were two other people in the car, a driver and a passenger, two females who have not been identified.
Around 9:20 p.m., that car was pulled over in Clark County on I-675 near I-75 for a speeding violation, according to an OSP news release. The trooper found that the driver was reportedly impaired at the time of the traffic stop.
While the driver was being arrested on charges related to OVI, troopers said, Jordan got into the driver’s seat and drove off with the other female still in the car. The car was abandoned in Enon, where the two were reportedly picked up by another person.
Troopers said Clark County deputies tracked the female passenger’s cellphone signal and found the second car and pulled them over at 12:50 a.m. on I-75. They reported they then saw Jordan exit the trunk of the vehicle and attempt to steal the vehicle, but he was unsuccessful and fled on foot.
Jordan was tracked into a wooded area by an OSP helicopter where he was taken into custody. A loaded handgun and felony narcotics were found on his person at the time of the arrest, the release states.
He said it is unclear if Jordan and the two females had any prior connection.
The arrest comes two months after Kacey Jones was shot and killed in Roselawn Park on Aug. 27. He was found dead at the scene around 2 p.m. at the Seymour Avenue park.
Michael Jordan has been listed in Crime Stoppers Most Wanted since Sept. 20. The investigation by Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is still ongoing.
He is due in court Monday in Clark County at 10:30 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.