Mother still looking for daughter who ‘vanished without a trace’ in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Operation Return Home alert has been issued for a Louisville woman considered to be an endangered missing person.
Shanaira Selden, 25, was last seen on October 19 in the 800 block of Whitney Ave.
Through the wind and the rain, her mother, Shameka Sells-Moore searches until the sun goes down.
“I get up and I recognize that she’s still not here. It’s my mission to find her,” Sells-Moore said.
If anything, the weather keeps her going.
“It’s been cold, it’s been raining, she doesn’t know anybody,” Sells-Moore said.
All around Wyandotte Park you’ll see Shanaira’s face on posters… It’s a face Shameka hasn’t seen since last Saturday.
“I saw her on Saturday via FaceTime. She had gotten a new hijab and wanted to show me. [She was] very happy. Didn’t have any issues,” Sells-Moore said. “Then, on Sunday we spoke between 11:30a.m. and 11:45 a.m.”
Monday morning Shameka got a call from her daughter’s phone, but it wasn’t Shanaira, rather someone looking for her.
“By noon she hadn’t returned,” Sells-Moore said. “I got the police, went over to the house where she was last seen, and I realized something was wrong.”
In the home she shared with her boyfriend and a roommate, Shanaira left her cellphone, hijab, and prayer beads as well as her son, Ayden’s, picture and teddy bear. The 4-year-old died in a car accident in 2018.
“I can’t sleep, I can’t eat,” Sells-Moore said. “Something is wrong.”
No money, no car, no friends or family in the area, Shameka can’t help but picture the worst.
“I add up the fact that she left the things that are important behind and then I add up the fact that she hasn’t contacted me, I add up the fact that she would never put her family though this on purpose and then I suspect foul play again,” Sells-Moore said.
But they’ll keep looking for her, leaving no stone unturned.
“We are looking in places you never want to look— in dumpsters and behind buildings. I just want to find her,” Sells-Moore said.
Shanaira might be wearing a plum-colored Old Navy pea coat, a pink and black Betsy Johnson backpack as well as orange, gray and black Nike Air Max shoes.
She’s just under 5-1 and around 90 pounds, with black ear length curly hair and brown eyes. Her mother has put up a $2,000 reward for anyone with information that can lead to her daughter.
If you have information about the location of Shanaira Selden, call the LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
