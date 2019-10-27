A pleasant start to the week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Clear skies overnight into Monday morning will allow temps to start off in the low 40s.
With high pressure building in, we will start the week off on a very nice note. While low temps Monday morning will be very close to normal, afternoon highs will climb above normal.
Expect sunshine Monday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. Highs will reach the low 70s on Tuesday under partly cloudy skies.
Rain chances return to the forecast on Wednesday, but another potent storm system will bring more steady showers into the region for Halloween Thursday.
High temps both Wednesday and Thursday will be limited to the low 60s.
Behind this system, much colder air will ooze into the tri-state for Friday and the weekend.
