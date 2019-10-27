Police ask the public to help search for missing endangered adult with dementia

CITY OF HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (FOX19) -Police are asking the public to help them search for an endangered missing adult with dementia who went missing from the City of Huber Heights Sunday morning.
Paul Diles, 89, drove away from his home in Montgomery County, Ohio on Jefferson Drive in the City of Huber Heights Sunday at 10:30 a.m.
The vehicle involved is a white 2015 Infiniti Q70 with an Florida license plate.
Police say Diles is 5 feet and 8 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, has gray hair, and gray eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 1-866-693-9171 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.