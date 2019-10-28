Coroner: Jane Doe killed near Woodward High School identified

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The body of the Jane Doe killed near Woodward High School Wednesday night has been identified.
Hamilton County Coroner Lakshmi Sammarco confirmed the body is 18-year-old Baylee Wall.
Wall is a native of Alabama and according to Daphne detectives, she was wanted for robbery along with Gary Alexander Eubanks, Jr., 25.
Daphne detectives say they were contacted by Cincinnati police Sunday. They say Eubanks has relatives from Cincinnati.
Wall’s family sent medical records and dental records to the coroner’s office to identify her, Wall’s stepfather says.
Her death is listed as ‘apparent homicide’, according to the coroner’s office.
She was found when police responded to the 1600 block Sternblock Lane around 9 p.m.
Her body was on the property of Woodward High School, according to Sammarco.
Authorities have not said how she was killed.
While trying to identify Wall, police released pictures of the jewelry and shoes she was wearing the night she was killed along with stock photos of the type of jacket she had on and pictures of her tattoos.
Police say she was wearing black stretch pants with the red jacket pictured above, which is a stock photo.
The ‘queen’ tattoo was on her right hand and the design tattoo was on her left hand.
