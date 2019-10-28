Deputies try to ID woman hit, critically hurt in Springfield Township

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a pedestrian hit and critically hurt by a vehicle in Springfield Township Sunday night.
She was struck on Winton Road south of Cloverview Avenue about 10:37 p.m., sheriff’s officials said in a news release early Monday.
The woman crossed from the east toward the west side of Winton Road in an area not designated for crossing, they said.
She was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she is being treated for life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.
The unidentified pedestrian is described as white, around 70 or 80 years of age, 150-170 pounds and about 5’5″.
She has whiteish/gray hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a purple plaid jacket.
The driver of the striking vehicle, a 2003 Honda Civic, sustained minor injuries and was not transported.
Alcohol, drugs and speed are not believed to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the crash or able to identify the unknown pedestrian is asked to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit at 513-825-1500
