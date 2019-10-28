Dry the next few days, rain returns by Wednesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We start the work week out dry as we await a strong cold front to arrive later in the week bringing much colder air and rain by Wednesday and Thursday.
Look for some patchy fog on Monday morning otherwise a sun and cloud mix and a high in the upper 60s on Monday afternoon.
We will make it near 72 on Tuesday, but then rain arrives Wednesday and rain chances continue into Thursday.
Temperatures will be near 60 on Thursday and falling Thursday evening just in time for Trick or Treat with rain chances during the evening.
hen highs only in the low 50s Friday and into the weekend.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.