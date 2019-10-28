Laurel County man charged with murder after UTV accident kills passenger

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A Laurel County man is being charged with murder after crashing a utility vehicle that caused the death of a passenger.
According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Jordan Obenauer was driving a UTV at Wildcat Offroad Park when he crashed.
The 17-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
Deputies said that Obenauer admitted to having several alcoholic drinks before the crash.
He is booked currently in the Laurel County Detention Center on a $250 thousand full cash bond.
