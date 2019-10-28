Milford police investigating after stranger approached child at bus stop, offered her a ride

MILFORD, Ohio (FOX19) - A mother in Milford is warning parents to be on the lookout for a strange man that stopped by her children’s bus stop on Thursday.
“A little girl that goes to the sitters house with my two boys was getting off the bus. She got off the bus, was starting to walk up the street and a man pulled in, where there’s a little pull off, quickly got out of the car and asked her if she wanted a ride,” Lori Jirles said.
Milford Police confirmed they took a report on the suspicious encounter and they’ve increased patrols during pick-up and drop-off hours for school.
“It’s terrifying, it’s absolutely terrifying because there’s so many bad people in the world and it hit home,” Jirles said.
Police describe the suspect as a black male with blonde hair. Jirles says the child also described him as tall, skinny and the girl recalls him traveling with a child in a car seat.
“She wasn't my daughter but I've watched this little girl grow up,” Jirles said. “She's the same age as my boys, my oldest. It does take a village to get it out there, get the information for that man out there.”
Anyone who may have witnessed the encounter or can provide police with more information should call the Milford Police Department at 513-248-5084.
