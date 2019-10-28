Parents accused of beating man at Mason volleyball game indicted

MASON, Ohio (FOX19) - The parents who authorities said started a fight outside of a Mason volleyball game last month have been indicted.
Mason police say Gerald Gertz, Jr., 38, and Sarah Hatfield, 38, are both charged with felonious assault for the severe beating of Raymond Phipps, 43.
The incident happened at St. Susanna School at 500 Reading Road.
According to a police report, officers arrived to find Phipps beaten ‘badly’ and in need of an EMS response.
Phipps had two cracked ribs, crushed bones in his wrist and his teeth were knocked out.
*Warning: Images below may be found to be graphic and disturbing to some readers.
Phipps told police he was in a verbal argument with another parent at the girl’s middle school volleyball game when he left to go home.
He said while he was on the phone, he was attacked from behind and thrown to the ground by Gertz who began punching and kicking him in the head and face.
Phipps said while he was on the ground, he saw a woman later identified by a witness as Sarah Hatfield standing over him kicking and stomping on his face and neck.
Phipps was taken to West Chester UC to be treated for swelling and bleeding from his head and face.
Gertz and Hatfield are due in court for arraignments on Nov. 15.
