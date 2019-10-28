1,300 people sign petition for Pope to intervene in Father Drew scandal

“The timeline from the Archdiocese includes multiple warnings about Drew. How many other priests may have had similar warnings?” asks Sarah Mierke, another concerned Catholic. She added, “It is time to open personnel files and allow a thorough audit.” In June of 2019, Francesco Cesareo, PH.D., chair of the National Review board to the Body of Bishops on the Sexual Abuse Crisis in the church announced that some dioceses have begun to allow audits of their records by third parties or Attorney Generals. In November of 2018, the National Review Board gave a list of suggestions for bishops to handle the increasing national crisis over sex abuse scandals, “…state your intentions to conduct a review of your diocesan and seminary files, especially archives and clergy personnel files dating back to at least 1950, if possible, and share the findings with the public.” Francesco Cesareo suggests that following their recommendations will allow for reconciliation, accountability of bishops and will help to rebuild trust of the faithful and clergy.