Plea hearing for man charged in Children’s Hospital worker’s murder pushed to December

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The plea hearing for the man charged with murdering a Cincinnati Children’s Hospital worker in a drive-by shooting at a bus stop in June was pushed back during a court appearance Monday morning.
Delrico Peoples, 22, is charged with two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault in the June 5 fatal shooting of Brandon Phoenix.
Phoenix, 18, was at a bus stop in the 5400 block of Colerain Avenue waiting for a ride to his job at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital when he was hit and killed by a stray bullet.
Cincinnati police say Phoenix was not the intended target of the shooting and had no criminal history; he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Following the shooting, police released surveillance images and videos hoping to identify the vehicle involved.
Peoples was arrested July 23 and made his first court appearance July 31 where bond was set at $2 million.
Police have not said if Peoples had a target in mind when he opened fire.
Phoenix’s family attended Monday’s court appearance where he was originally expected to plea.
He is scheduled to be back in court Dec. 9 for his next plea hearing.
