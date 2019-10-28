6-vehicle crash closes AA Hwy in Bracken Co

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The AA Highway is shut down in Bracken County near the Pendleton County line due to a 6-vehicle crash Monday morning, according to Kentucky State Police.
One of the vehicles is an overturned semi tractor-trailer, a dispatcher said.
Deputies from the Bracken County Sheriff’s Office responded about 6:30 a.m.
Fog is very thick in the area, according to Kentucky State Police.
Injuries are reported, and some people have been transported from the scene to a hospital, the dispatcher said.
It’s not clear when the highway will reopen.
FOX19 NOW will update this story throughout the morning.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.