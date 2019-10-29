Bengals QB Andy Dalton benched after 0-8 start

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Bengals are making a change at quarterback.
NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero announced it first via Twitter the Bengals plan to bench Andy Dalton after the bye-week and start rookie Ryan Finley.
The team confirmed the news saying Finley was told about the change Tuesday afternoon. He will speak about the change Wednesday and head coach Zac Taylor will speak about the changes during Tuesday’s media time.
Andy Dalton was not present during open media time Tuesday.
“Shows no one’s job is safe. You have to perform,” said defensive end Sam Hubbard.
The news dropped on the day of the NFL trade deadline, which also happens to be Andy Dalton’s birthday.
ESPN’s Diana Russini says the team found out Tuesday afternoon.
Russini says the reason behind the switch is to see what their rookie can do.
