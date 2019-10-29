CPS’ magnet application lottery open for 2020-2021 school year

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Public Schools announced Tuesday morning round one for the magnet lottery is now open for district parents.
Round one of the lottery for student enrollment into magnet elementary schools for the 2020-2021 year runs from 8 a.m. Tuesday through 11:59 p.m. Dec. 6.
The district says CPS’ magnet elementary schools are submitted online, and seats are assigned via random lottery.
They say being first in line to submit your application isn’t necessary, but say it is important to submit during round one because magnet seats fill up quickly.
For parents in need of Internet access, parents may enter the online magnet lottery using CPS computers at schools or utilizing the CPS Education Center at 2651 Burnet Avenue in the Customer Care Center.
Rounds two and three will be held in January and March. Those rounds are for parents who did not apply during round one.
CPS says parents will be notified by mail in January of each student’s status — either accepted or on the waiting list — for round nine.
The district put more information about their application process as well as where to submit on their website.
