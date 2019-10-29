Final Honor Flight of season heads to Washington D.C.

HEBRON, KY. (FOX19) - More than 86 veterans are on their way Tuesday to Washington, DC to participate in the last Honor Flight of the 2019 season.
The veterans will visit memorials in their honor and spend the day in the nation’s capital.
Opening ceremonies kicked off at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport earlier Tuesday morning.
The veterans departed shortly before 8 a.m.
Their flight is expected to return about 9 p.m.
Honor Flight Tristate sends dozens of veterans over the age of 65 to Washington D.C. annually.
