Halloween is a First Alert Weather Day

Thursday - Halloween - will be mild and wet until late afternoon when temperatures begin to drop. As much as 0.50″ to 1.5″ of rain will fall and even though as kids are heading out the rain will be ending everything will be wet and soggy. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s during evening and wind chills will drop below freezing with 35 mph or higher wind gusts. A few spots will see a light, wet mix of rain and snow or light flurries.