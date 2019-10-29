Kentucky student charged with threatening to ‘shoot up’ school

UNION, Ky. (FOX19) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office arrested a student at Cooper High School Monday after she threatened one of her classmates.
According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the student was in class Monday when she told a classmate, “You’re going to be on my list.” The classmate asked, “What list?” The studnt replied, “My list for when I shoot up the school.”
Sheriff’s deputies launched an investigation upon hearing of the threat.
During an interview at the student’s home, she admitted she had made the threat but, according to the release, went on to say she was ‘joking.’
Nevertheless, the deputies took the student into custody and charged her with second degree terroristic threatening before booking her at the Campbell County Juvenile Detention Center.
