$2M lawsuit filed against Hamilton Co sheriff, clerk of court over bomb scare in courthouse caused by perfume bottle

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A dog hit on a suitcase at the Hamilton County Courthouse security checkpoint in the summer of 2015, setting off a scare that evacuated and shut down the courthouse for an entire day.
The suspicious device turned out to be a perfume bottle shaped like a World War II-era hand grenade, officials at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said at the time. They said a woman who was possibly homeless had the bottle in a suitcase she brought into the courthouse on June 30, 2015, along with other bags.
Now, that incident has led to a $2 million federal civil rights lawsuit being filed against “Hamilton County Sheriffs” and Hamilton County Clerk of Courts, records show.
A Lower Price Hill woman named Felicia Brock filed suit Monday in U.S. District Court. She’s alleging discrimination and seeks damages, a jury trial and “more," a copy of her lawsuit states.
Brock, 30, appears to be representing herself in the case. She filed “Application/motion to proceed without prepayment of fees (in forma pauperis) and affidavit in support of herself.”
“The sheriffs and courthouse security flagged me down as I was going to court,” she wrote in her “Statement of Claim.”
“I was homeless and had all of my bags with me. Security ran my belonging(s) through the security. All of a sudden they pull guns and (tasers) on me, told me to stay put don’t move another step. They told everyone to leave the building that there was a Muslim with a bomb in her bag.
“They shut the courthouse down then they called bomb-sniffing dogs out and the dogs (laid) on my bad. I had all my belongings they kept me at court from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. or longer. They destroyed my belongings, took (two) cell phones and intimidated me. Embarrassed me. To this day I’m scared to practice my religion and they said I had a bomb. I still to this day have bad dreams and I’m scared.”
The lawsuit does not mention any specific allegations against Hamilton County Clerk of Courts.
We reached out to Brock for comment, along with spokesmen for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clerk of Courts.
Brock said she wanted to talk to her lawyer first before speaking with us.
The day of the bomb scare, she was scheduled to go before Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Melba Marsh in an unrelated case, court records show.
Brock was indicted June 11, 2015 on a charge of misuse of credit cards, a copy of it shows.
She pleaded guilty in December 2015 to a reduced charge of attempt (abuse of credit cards) and was sentenced to a year of community control, court records show. She was discharged from probation and her citizenship was restored in September 2016.
A spokesman for the sheriff’s office, Dave Daugherty, declined comment, saying the sheriff’s office didn’t discuss litigation.
“This incident occurred under a previous administration and we have no information about it. Security for the Courthouse is handled by the Sheriff’s Office. We would direct all further inquiries to that office for comment,” said Christopher Wagner, chief of compliance for the Clerk of Courts, in a statement to FOX19 NOW.
The sheriff’s office conducted an internal investigation in July 2015 after the sheriff’s office media officer, Mike Robison, received information from Brock’s attorney, John Banner, about setting up a meeting with Sheriff Jim Neil and Chief Deputy Mark Schoonover “to discuss alleged bad behavior from deputies in dealing with this incident,” sheriff’s records show.
Her attorney also sent a letter to the sheriff requesting a meeting between him, his client and the sheriff, but Neil decided to respond to the attorney by having Lt. William Rarrick of the Internal Affairs Section send Banner an official complaint form so the incident could be investigated. The complaint was filed July 13, 2015, sheriff’s records show.
Brock claimed she was the subject of “religious discrimination and was unjustly detained for eight hours," according to a memo Sgt. Steve Minnich wrote Schoonover that FOX19 NOW obtained from the sheriff’s office via a public records request.
Minnich requested the case be closed as “not sustained due to the fact that there is no evidence to support Ms. Brock’s complaints against the personnel that detained her," a copy of his memo reads.
Minnich’s memo also states that Brock’s attorney “took me off guard when he said that if we threw a little money at Ms. Brock she would go ‘away.' He continued to say that in the past he has dealt with issues like this with the City of Cincinnati before they went to litigation, that way the media did not get involved. He went on to say that he would hate for the media to report that ‘Deputy Sheriffs roughed up a Muslim woman.’ I told him that he could do what he had to do."
Read the entire memo here:
