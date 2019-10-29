Man charged with kidnapping, assault in dog-cage torture case waives right to preliminary hearing

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A man prosecutors have charged with assault and kidnapping waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday, moving his trial toward the grand jury phase.
According to court documents, Christopher Edwards lured Patrick Coleman into a house in Clearcreek Township on Oct. 16.
Edwards allegedly kept Coleman in a padlocked dog cage between episodes of torture performed by Edwards as well as four others, including Coleman’s former girlfriend.
A police search of the home found a choker chain, a hook tool, pliers, electrical cords and the blue lawn chair in which Coleman says the torture took place.
Coleman escaped Oct. 19, then stole an ambulance and drove it to Dayton Children’s Hospital.
His injuries consisted of cuts, burns, restraint burns, and bruising, which corroborated his story of kidnapping and torture and gave police probable cause to search the house in question.
Sometime later, police charged Edwards with felonious assault and kidnapping.
Edwards has been defiant in court proceedings, flashing obscene gestures and mouthing curse words.
Tuesday was no exception.
Edwards leered at the media cameras and mouthed an expletive as he took his seat. He then decided not to allow the specifics of his case be heard in court, waiving his right to a preliminary hearing.
He is being held on $350,000 bond at the Warren County jail.
No word was given on when a grand jury will hear his case.
