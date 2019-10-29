Motorcyclist killed in Clermont County crash

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A motorcyclist is dead in an overnight crash in Clermont County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol announced Tuesday morning.
Brian K. Turner, 45, of Newtonsville was operating a 2006 Harley Davidson eastbound on Cedarville Road when it went off the road at the intersection of State Route 727 at 11:05 p.m. Monday, patrol officials said in a news release.
The motorcycle struck a utility pole and overturned.
A medical helicopter responded to fly Turner to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, and he was transported to a nearby landing zone but pronounced dead there before he left, patrol officials said.
Turner was not wearing a helmet and alcohol and or drug impairment is unknown at this time, the release states.
The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Batavia post.
Wayne Township Fire/EMS, the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office, and Clermont County Coroner’s Office provided assistance during the incident.
