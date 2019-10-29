Robbery suspect person of interest in death of woman found near Woodward High School, source says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The man who police say is wanted for a robbery in Alabama is a person of interest in the death of a woman whose body was found near Woodward High School, a source tells FOX19 NOW.
Daphne, Alabama police say Baylee Wall, 18, was wanted for robbery along with Gary Alexander Eubanks, Jr., 25, for an incident at a Microtel Inn Oct. 21.
Wall, of Moss Point, Mississippi, was found dead in the 1600 block of Sternlock Lane around 9 p.m. Wednesday night.
Hamilton County Coroner Lakshmi Sammarco says she was found on the property of Woodward High School.
A Cincinnati police report says Wall died as a result of ‘homicidal violence’ and a gunshot wound above the waist.
She was listed as a Jane Doe until Monday when her family members sent medical records and dental records to the coroner’s office to identify her, Wall’s stepfather says.
Eubanks was last seen in Wall’s black 2015 Volkswagen Passat.
Police say he has relatives from Cincinnati.
His whereabouts are currently unknown.
