New city program uses murals to slow down motorists

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati’s streets are about to get a lot more colorful thanks to a program that aims to calm traffic through the use of art.
The city announced Paint the Streets in a release on Monday.
The program allows community councils to apply to the Department of Transportation and Engineering for permission to paint large murals at intersections or mid-block in residential or pedestrian-heavy areas.
The murals promote traffic calming, says the release, by contributing to a sense of place.
“They also provide a wake-up call for motorists,” Steve Magas, a lawyer who represents cyclists, told FOX19 NOW. “They provide an early warning system to break into the sleepy brain of a motorist and make sure they ‘percieve’ that folks are or may be crossing the street.”
The program is part of the city’s Vision Zero initiative.
Vizion Zero, according to the city’s website, aims to promote safe, healthy and equitable mobility.
The initiative calls for redesigned streets, better education and stronger traffic enforcement to eliminate traffic-related deaths and severe injuries.
Paint the Streets is among the city’s first steps in accomplishing that goal.
“We’re excited to add this new tool to our traffic calming toolbox, particularly since its low-cost nature will make the program accessible to every neighborhood in our city,” Vision Zero program manager Mel McVay said.
The city says the first Paint the Streets mural was painted on Oct. 26 in the center of the Dreman Avenue-Borden Street intersection in South Cumminsville.
The location was selected by the neighborhood, says the city, due to an adjacent bus stop and the large number of children crossing the street on a regular basis.
