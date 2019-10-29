Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating fatal Clinton Co. crash

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Clinton County. (Source: KAUZ)
October 29, 2019 at 5:23 PM EDT - Updated October 29 at 5:23 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person in Clinton County Wednesday morning.

Police said the crash happened on SR 72 between Carter and Sabina Road around 9:25 a.m.

According to police, a Dodge Journey, driven by 24-year-old Chelsy Mick, was traveling south on SR 72 and a Mercury Cougar, driven by 41-year-old Jeffrey Tisdale, was traveling north on SR 72.

Preliminary investigation indicated Mick traveled left of center and struck Tisdale.

Mick was transported to the Jamestown Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

Tisdale was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said both drivers were wearing seat belts and drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

