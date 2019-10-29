Police: Dad OVI with 4-year-old son, empty beer cans in car said he’d just returned from buying more

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (FOX19) - A father is accused of driving under the influence with his 4-year-old son in the backseat.
Springdale police wrote in court records they also found several “open/empty Modelo beer cans” in plain view throughout Nicolas Cedillo-Herrera’s vehicle Monday.
They spotted it partially parked out into the road when they were called to investigate a report of a domestic dispute involving an intoxicated male in the 1200 block of Ardwick Lane, according to an affidavit.
Cedillo-Herrera, 30, had glassy, bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage, records show.
After police saw empty beer cans in his car, they said he “admitted to consuming 5-6 beers" and also “stated he had just returned from the gas station to buy more beer," the sworn statement reads.
The boy was released to his mother.
Cedillo-Herrera was taken to the police department, where he was charged with endangering children, OVI and driving under an OVI suspension, court records show.
Police wrote "2″ in the box on his ticket that asks for the number of prior OVI’s, a copy of it shows.
He is scheduled to appear in Hamilton County Municipal Court at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.