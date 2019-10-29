Police investigating allegations of misconduct by employee at Sharonville school

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Sharonville Police Department is investigating allegations of misconduct against a Princeton City School District employee.
According to a statement released from the department, the employee works at Princeton City Middle School.
“The Sharonville Police Department is conducting an investigation. We are unable to provide further information at this time,” the statement reads.
No additional details were released.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this developing story.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.