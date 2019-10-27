Thursday - Halloween is a First Alert Weather Day

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Tuesday will start off dry and cool and by sunrise it will be partly to mostly cloudy. The day will warm into the middle and upper 60s.
Showers will develop Wednesday and some of the rain could be heavy. Do’t be surprised by a clap of thunder.
Halloween will NOT be a nice day for Trick-or-Treat. As much as 0.50″ of rain could fall before it tapers off and ends before 9pm, but a cold air rushes into the FOX19 NOW viewing area, squeezing out what is left of the moisture, a few flurries or a mix of rain and snow could fall in spots.
When the kids start their Halloween journey temperatures will be in the upper 40s but fall into the 30s before 9PM and as it cools off rain will taper off but at t he same time the winds will pick up and gust to 35 mph. Wind chill temperatures by 9PM will range from 25° northwest of the city to around 40s around Maysville. In metro Cincinnati the wind chill will be pushing freezing.
