Turn back clocks, test smoke alarms this weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Daylight Saving Time is Sunday, which means it is time to Turn and Test.
Be sure to test smoke alarms when you turn back all the clocks in your house.
The American Red Cross prefers you test alarms monthly but say this a good reminder to change your batteries if need be.
Twenty volunteers went door to door Monday in the Evanston neighborhood installing free smoke alarms.
It’s all part of the American Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, which started in 2014 to help save lives and prevent injuries.
Every eight minutes, the American Red Cross says it responds to a disaster in the U.S. - the vast majority of which are home fires.
Having a working smoke alarm increases your chances of surviving a fire by 50 percent, they say.
Through this campaign, volunteers not only install free smoke alarms, but they also teach people the importance of fire safety and creating home fire escape plans.
This campaign also teaches children through the Pillowcase Project.
Trained volunteers go into classrooms and teach children in grades 3-5 on how to prepare for real-life emergencies.
The nation sees an increase in home fires during the holidays and cold weather, according to the Red Cross.
Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fire, which is the top cause of home fires in the U.S., they say.
This year, a Red Cross survey showed that about 70 percent of people have left the kitchen while cooking on the stove.
Because this is so common, the Red Cross asks you to never leave cooking food unattended. Most often, kitchen fires are caused by unattended cooking.
Christmas and New Years are the top days for home candle fires in the U.S., they say.
This year, a Red Cross survey showed that nearly one in three people have left the room or fallen asleep while burning candles. Maybe consider using battery-operated candles to help keep your family safe.
Heating equipment such as space heaters is a leading cause of home fires, they say.
Keep your family safe by providing at least three feet of space for all heating equipment, they urge.
Also, place it on a level, hard and nonflammable surface, such as a ceramic tile floor. Don’t place it on rugs and carpets, or near bedding and drapes.
Also be sure to turn it off every time you leave the room or go to sleep!
If you are in need to a smoke alarm or have any questions, call the American Red Cross at 844-207-4509.
