UC Health announces plan to invest $221M in Clifton campus

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - UC Health announced Tuesday they’re investing hundreds of millions into their Clifton campus.
UC Health President and CEO Richard P. Lofgren, MD, announced the plan that he says will take place over the ‘next several years’ to transform patient care and access across their 14-acre Clifton campus.
“This is the largest construction project in the health system’s history and a significant investment in providing a modern academic health system to meet the needs of the community and to reflect the world-class medical care that our clinicians and employees already provide,” UC Health officials said in a release.
“This monumental announcement represents a new day for healthcare in Cincinnati,” Lofgren said. “We believe that Greater Cincinnati deserves a modern academic health system to meet the needs of the community and to reflect the world-class care that our clinicians and employees already provide. We are proud to make this investment in our patients, our people and our community.”
They say the project will affect every employee at UC Health through investment and training.
UC Health says specific plans include a significant expansion and renovation of the 30-year-old emergency department at University of Cincinnati Medical Center; the construction of a new three-story building to add operating room capacity; and two new parking garages for patients, visitors and employees that will add 1,300 parking spaces.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.