Andy Dalton calls benching “unfortunate” after 9 years as starter

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Bengals three-time pro bowl quarterback Andy Dalton met the media on Wednesday just one day after being benched for the first time in his nine-year career.
“Not what I was expected," said Dalton. “It’s not how you thought your birthday was going to go. It’s an unfortunate situation. I don’t agree with it, but Zac (Taylor) is making the decisions.”
Dalton had nine touchdowns and eight interceptions through eight games for the Bengals this season. He also had three rushing touchdowns.
“Over nine years, I’ve done a lot for this city," said Dalton. “My heart is in this city.”
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced on Wednesday that the team was going to give rookie QB Ryan Finley a chance to start for at least the next couple of games.
“(Zac) told me he has to think about the future with the draft and they have to see what they have in Ryan,” said Dalton. “That’s an unfortunate thing. It happened three hours before the trade deadline. I wish at least, if he was thinking about it, let me see if I could end up somewhere or see if there was interest.”
“Yeah - I talked to him,” said wide receiver AJ Green, who was drafted with Dalton in 2011. “We both understand it’s a business. This relationship is bigger than football. No matter what happens, we’ll always be family.”
“I was sad a little, but you have to do what’s best for the team and you have to roll with it," added Green. "I feel like Andy is ultimate pro and he’s still going to be a guy that’s going to be a starter in this league.”
“I want to have an opportunity to play and be somewhere where I’m wanted," said Dalton. "If that’s here, great. If not, then we’ll see.”
The Bengals (0-8) have a bye on Sunday before returning home to face the division-leading Baltimore Ravens (5-2) on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 1 p.m.
