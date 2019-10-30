Bomb threat that prompted evacuation at UC was false alarm, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Tangeman University Center was evacuated after police said an employee received an anonymous bomb threat on Wednesday.
Police said the employee called the UC Communications Center, where dispatchers immediately sent police to the building.
Officers interviewed the employee and K9 teams checked the building for potential explosives.
“Several K9 teams were on campus training at the time, allowing us to quickly check the building. It was determined there was no threat to campus,” Director of Public Safety James Whalen said.
A message was sent to the UC community notifying everyone the building was safe to re-enter.
UCPD said they are investigating the source of the false threat.
