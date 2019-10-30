The Christ Hospital to give out spooky “Little Boo” onesies for Halloween

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Babies born at The Christ Hospital on Halloween will get a ‘spook-tacular,’ limited-edition onesie, the hospital announced Wednesday.
The spooky “Little Boo” onesies will be given out to all newborns at the main hospital and Liberty campus.
The onesies will come in orange trick-or-treat buckets, the hospital announced, with jack-o-lantern faces.
The hospital is also encouraging parents to use its ‘bootiful baby’ Snapchat filter and to tag it in their onesie posts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
'Happy Boo-thday’ indeed!
