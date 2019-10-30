Cincinnati Children’s announces huge gift to continue care for children with disabilities

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center announced one of the largest gifts it has ever received Tuesday, the hospital says.
A release from the hospital says the $8.8 million gift comes from the Jack Rubinstein Foundation for Developmental Disorders, named for the late Jack Rubinstein, MD, a Cincinnati Children’s doctor who pioneered care for children with developmental and behavioral conditions.
The gift, according to the release, is intended to continue Cincinnati Children’s best-in-class care for children with disabilities.
“By partnering with the hospital, we’re able to optimize our support for this special population of children,” JRFDD President Marty Fritsch said. “This gift ensures the Foundation’s vision and Dr. Rubinstein’s legacy of comprehensive care will continue to impact the lives of children and young adults for decades to come.”
The hospital announced the gift at a presentation ceremony honoring Rubenstein and his successor, Sonny Oppenheimer, MD.
At the same ceremony, the hospital announced the naming of its medical office building at 3430 Burnet Avenue after Rubenstein, the release says, as well as the naming of its Division of Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics after Oppenheimer.
“We are enormously grateful for the decades of contributions, dedication and stewardship the Jack Rubinstein Foundation board has demonstrated,” Cincinnati Children’s President and CEO Michael Fisher said. “We are honored to partner with them to continue providing the best possible care for children with developmental disabilities in our community and beyond.”
