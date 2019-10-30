Cincinnati City Council approves eviction prevention legislation

“The goal here is to reduce preventable evictions and to keep more children and families in their homes. The number of evictions is staggering — some of those preventable, some of them are not,” said Councilman Greg Landsman, who introduced the legislation last week. “For parents it makes a huge difference to prevent that kind of anxiety and disruption, but also the eviction itself is like a scarlet letter and it follows people, making it even more difficult to find affordable, safe, quality housing.”