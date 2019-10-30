City announces live tracking, new mobile app for streetcar riders

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - There’s a new way to pay for Cincinnati streetcar tickets, the city announced Wednesday.
Now riders can track the streetcar in real-time, too.
Both features are baked in to the Transit app, which has provided real-time public transit data across the U.S. and Canada for several years.
The Cincinnati Bell Connector gained compatibility with the Transit app on Wednesday.
The city also announced a partnership with Masabi, a mobile ticketing company, to create the new EZFare feature within the Transit app.
As a result, riders now have a ‘one-stop shop’ for fare payment, the city says. All they have to do is download the Transit app to get started.
Streetcar tickets are $1.20 for a two-hour pass for adults and $0.70 for children, with a $0.20 service fee attached to each.
A one-day pass remains $2.
The city says Metro 30-day passes, day passes and transfers will continue to be accepted as fare payment on the streetcar.
Riders with unused tickets in their Cincy EZRide wallet after Oct. 30 will have through June 2020 to use those tickets, according to the city.
