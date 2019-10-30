City moves ahead with plans for two entertainment districts

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati City Council gave the OK for two new entertainment districts on Wednesday.
One of them will be on Court Street downtown, the other is going along Colerain Avenue in Camp Washington.
The district on Court street will stretch between Central Avenue and Sycamore Street.
The goal is to get more people to traffic these areas by bringing new businesses, restaurants and bars there.
Council unanimously approved the Camp Washington plan, though they took some time to discuss parking issues that could arise along Court Street.
“It’s huge. It’s part of a big, huge plan we’ve had going for years," Executive Director of Camp Washington’s Business Association James Heller-Jackson said. “It’s one of those tools that will help us bring Camp Washington alive again.”
Joseph Gorman is the Executive Director of Camp Washington’s Community Development Corporation.
“Seven thousand people work here every day. We have a large amount of people who come in. We’d love to see them stay in the neighborhood, work and walk to other businesses on Colerain Avenue," he said.
City Council members mentioned they’ve received good feedback from business owners along Court Street as well.
3CDC, the non-profit developer behind much of OTR’s success, believes leasing and development could start along Court Street soon.
