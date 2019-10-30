Driver seriously hurt in Clermont Co crash

By Jennifer Edwards Baker | October 30, 2019 at 5:09 AM EDT - Updated October 30 at 5:09 AM

UNION TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A driver was seriously hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Clermont County early Wednesday, state troopers said.

They responded to a report of a crash on Old State Route 74 near Heitman Lane in Union Township just before 3 a.m., according to a news release.

Seth D. Wilver, age 20, of Batavia was behind the wheel of a 2002 Honda Accord northwest on Old SR 74 when he failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the right side of the road, striking a fence before coming to a stop, troopers said.

He was transported to Anderson Mercy Hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

