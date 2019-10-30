Firefighter, 3 others injured in North Avondale blaze, fire department says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Three North Avondale residents had to jump from the second floor of their apartment building on Tuesday after the building caught fire, the fire department says.
Cincinnati firefighters responded to reports of a fire 102 Glenridge Place near 4 p.m., according to a report. They arrived to find the four-family apartment building ablaze and the three residents having already jumped.
The firefighters brought the main body of the fire under control within 15 minutes, the report says.
Two of the three occupants that jumped from the second floor were reportedly transported to the hospital. The third was treated at the scene.
One firefighter was also transported to the hospital due to injuries from a fall, according to the report.
The firefighter has been released.
The report estimates $120,000 worth of damage was done to the apartment building.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
