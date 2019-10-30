Franklin Township fire truck side-swiped, two firefighters injured

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Department fire truck was returning from a run Tuesday night when an oncoming car side-swiped the truck, according to a Franklin Township press release.
The car fled the collision, the release says.
Two Franklin Township firefighters were taken to Kettering Emergency Department, but are reportedly doing well and have been released.
The truck had been dispatched to an open burn on Alyce Street earlier in the evening. Upon its return, the oncoming car veered left of center and hit the truck.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident.
It asks anyone with information to contact them at (513) 695-1280.
