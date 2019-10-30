Halloween candy buyback programs spread smiles around the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - With Halloween a couple of days away, your kids may already have more candy than they need. There are several opportunities to turn that candy in for a few bucks while supporting a good cause.
For the dentists at Cornerstone Dental Group, cavities are a big concern when it comes to sugary foods and drinks. At Halloween, the goal is to avoid cavities for their patients and encourage helping others.
Dr. Angela Ott with Cornerstone Dental Group says they started the Halloween candy buyback program more than ten years ago. At that time, they donated the candy to the troops. In recent years, they’ve decided to keep the donations local.
Kids will receive one dollar per pound of candy and both the Cincinnati VA and a local women's shelter will receive their donations of Halloween candy.
“It’s very great to see a kid give what they really truly value in their lives, is candy,” explains Dr. Angela Ott. “Whereas we just kind of look at it as candy but that’s important to them to be able to give it to something that adds value to that candy.”
Dr. Ott and her partner Dr. Ron Solomon say their mission is to make people smile - especially the parents when their kids avoid a sugar high and a cavity.
You can visit Cornerstone Dental Group Monday, Nov. 4 and Tuesday, Nov. 5 during their normal hours.
Here is a list of other dentists offering similar programs:
- Bell Dental Group Nov. 1 - 15. The candy will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House.
- Girdwood Orthodontics will accept candy Nov. 4 - 8 to give to the Ronald McDonald House and Yellow Ribbon Support Center.
- Peter Family Dentistry will accept candy Nov. 2nd from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. That candy will be donated to U.S. Troops overseas.
- Sea of Smiles will collect candy Nov. 1 - 15 to donate to Ronald McDonald House.
