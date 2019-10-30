1 injured in OTR shooting near birthday vigil for murder victim

One person was shot near a birthday vigil being held for a teen murder victim. (Source: FOX19 NOW)
October 29, 2019 at 10:11 PM EDT - Updated October 29 at 10:11 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - One person was injured in a shooting in Over-the-Rhine Tuesday night near a vigil for a teen murder victim.

The shooting happened at 25 Back Street.

Police said the male victim in his 20′s arrived at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He was shot in the arm and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The mother of 14-year-old Anthony Hinton said they were holding a birthday celebration vigil in honor of her son.

Hinton was shot and killed in OTR on June 30. In August, 27-year-old Perry Cameron was arrested for his murder.

Police have not said if there is any connection between the shooting and the vigil.

