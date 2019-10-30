Metro’s Northside Transit Center breaks ground, set to open in Summer 2020, agency says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The long-awaited Northside Transit Center broke ground Tuesday, Metro says.
Metro officials and partners were on hand for the groundbreaking ceremony, during which the transit agency also launched an art contest for Northside residents to help add an extra special ‘Northside touch’ to the center’s design, according to a release.
Residents can submit designs on the theme of “What does Northside mean to me?” through Jan. 31, 2020.
Northside, according to Metro, is the second-highest transfer location in its system, second only to downtown’s Government Square.
It says the Northside Transit Center will feature eight boarding bays, a sheltered stop on Spring Grove Avenue, designated park-and-ride spaces, wayfinding maps and real-time electronic signs and ticket-vending machines.
The 15X, 16, 17, 19, 20, 23, 27 and 51 routes will be served.
The agency hopes to open the transit center in Summer 2020.
“Today, we took a big step in making Metro safer, easier and more convenient, while contributing to the economic vibrancy of Northside,” Metro interim-CEO Darryl Haley said. “We are excited to see the bustling activity at the Northside Transit Center in a few months as we serve this critical connection point in our region.”
Funding for the project comes from the Federal Transit Administration, the Ohio Department of Transportation, OKI Regional Council of Governments, the City of Cincinnati and the Northside Business Association, according to the release, with a project cost of $3.7 million.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.