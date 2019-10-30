Miami Valley Gaming and Racing proposes $100 million expansion project

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Miami Valley Gaming and Racing is proposing a $100 million expansion project, including a new hotel, restaurant and parking garage.
MVG announced the proposal in a release sent out Wednesday.
Located in Turtlecreek Township midway between Cincinnati and Dayton, the racino has proved popular since its opening in 2013. MVG says it experiences regular parking constraints and that its 1,900 gaming machines, up from 1,500 at opening, aren’t enough to meet demand.
The proposal aims to fix those issues with a 1,000-car garage, 250 more gaming machines and an additional 10,000 sq.ft. of gaming floor space.
It also includes a 194-room hotel.
“It’s no secret that with our continued success we have been looking at the feasibility of a major expansion project for some time now,” President and GM of Miami Valley Gaming Domenic Mancini said. “We’re looking forward to working with our state and local leaders to turn the proposal into reality.”
MVG has already expanded once since its opening. In 2017, the racino completed a $5 million expansion project that added 6,000 sq.ft. of gaming space and an outdoor gaming patio.
MVG claims the current expansion will allow it to draw from cities farther away than Cincinnati and Dayton, including Columbus and Indianapolis.
The racino, which is jointly owned by Delaware North and Churchill Downs Incorporated, says it has already retained an architecture firm, Thalden Boyd Emery, to design and develop the project.
TBE designed the existing MVG facility.
The existing facility, MVG says, has four restaurants, two bars, a 5/8-mile harness racetrack and a racing simulcast center.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.